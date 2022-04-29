Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have commented on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $24.35 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.