Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €110.39 ($118.70).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday.

DHER stock opened at €31.66 ($34.04) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €30.67 ($32.98) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($152.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

