Desjardins Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.
CGI stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. CGI has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $93.93.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
