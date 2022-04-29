Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $30.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

SKYW opened at $29.14 on Friday. SkyWest has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

