Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DB. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.