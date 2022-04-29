Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

DTEGY stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

