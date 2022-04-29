DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $500.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.44.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $413.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,482 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.