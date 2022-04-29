DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $500.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $565.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXCM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.50.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.82. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.93, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

DexCom’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,195,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.