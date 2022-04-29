DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

DMAC opened at $2.28 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

