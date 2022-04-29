DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.
DMAC opened at $2.28 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.