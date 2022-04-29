Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.29 on Friday. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $675.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth $10,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

