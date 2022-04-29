DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.33 million.

Shares of TSE:DRT opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of C$120.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.49.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

