DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets cut their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

