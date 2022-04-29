Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of D opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 499,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 377,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

