Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

NYSE DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $335.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.85.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.