Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.85.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $353.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

