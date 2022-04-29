Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.85.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $353.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $335.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.86.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
