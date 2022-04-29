Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DPZ. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.08.

DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $335.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

