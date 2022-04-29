Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.85.

NYSE DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $335.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

