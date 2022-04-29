Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.85.
NYSE DPZ opened at $353.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $335.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.86.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
