Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

