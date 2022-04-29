DraftKings (DKNG) to Release Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after buying an additional 581,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,505,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,008.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

