Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the March 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LYL opened at $0.94 on Friday. Dragon Victory International has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products for cryptocurrency miners and institutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.