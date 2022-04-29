Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.92) to GBX 950 ($12.11) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.56) to GBX 925 ($11.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $937.50.

Drax Group stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

