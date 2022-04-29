Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dropbox in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

