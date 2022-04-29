Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,252,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,709,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,139,125 shares of company stock valued at $264,147,230 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

BROS opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

