Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) recently:
- 4/28/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “
- 4/27/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Dynagas LNG Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE DLNG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.