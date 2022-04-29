Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

