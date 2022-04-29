Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of DX opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $605.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

