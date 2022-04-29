E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.39 ($13.33).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.87) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.44) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.09 ($10.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.24. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

