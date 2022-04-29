E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In related news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

