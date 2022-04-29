Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $9.62 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $13.05.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
