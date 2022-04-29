Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2022 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company registered year-over-year growth in revenues driven by strong sales growth across all four product groups. Continued strong adoption of the PASCAL system across Europe looks encouraging as well. Steady adoption of the premium technologies and procedure growth worldwide along with the recent FDA approval and commercial launch of the MITRIS RESILIA valve buoy optimism. The company has reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook, which is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Edwards Lifesciences has outperformed its industry. However, persistent choppy market conditions due to the unrelenting spread of new variants of coronavirus are concerning. The spike in operating costs is worrying as well.”

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,531 shares of company stock worth $26,097,538. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

