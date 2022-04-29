eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.52 on Friday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

