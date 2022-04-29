EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Up 126.8% in April

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the March 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,673,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EHAVE stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About EHAVE (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHAVE (EHVVF)
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.