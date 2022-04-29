Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELMS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

