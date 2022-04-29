Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($16.90).

ECM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.57) to GBX 1,350 ($17.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,041 ($13.27) on Friday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($10.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,014.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,104.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

