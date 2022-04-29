electroCore (ECOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect electroCore to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in electroCore by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.