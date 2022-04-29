Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

LLY stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.90. 114,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,635. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $279.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.06.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

