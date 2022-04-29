Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $369.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.06.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $297.27 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.55.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.45. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

