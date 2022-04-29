Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.20. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 47.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

