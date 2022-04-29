Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

