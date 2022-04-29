Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$59.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.15.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.53.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.