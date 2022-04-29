Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENDP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 40,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,201. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

