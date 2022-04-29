Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to post $33.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $148.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $148.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $193.60 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enfusion.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).
Shares of ENFN opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
