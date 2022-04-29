ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

