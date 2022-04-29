EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.06 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.