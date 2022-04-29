EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $7,025,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 872,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $4,898,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

