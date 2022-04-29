Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.60. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

ETTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

