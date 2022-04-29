Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

