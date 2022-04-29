Entravision Communications (EVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of EVC opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.71. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVC. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 149.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.