EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 17,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,605. EnWave has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

