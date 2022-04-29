EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 17,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,605. EnWave has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.
About EnWave (Get Rating)
