EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

